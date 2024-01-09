NVIDIA reveals new G-SYNC Pulsar tech for better visual clarity when playing fast PC games

NVIDIA has been promoting the use of its G-SYNC technology for a while now. The company says that connecting its GeForce GPUs with G-SYNC-supported monitors will cut down on the amount of screen tearing and stuttering when playing PC games.

This week, as part of its CES 2024 announcements, NVIDIA revealed a feature that will begin to show up in new G-SYNC monitors this year. It's called G-SYNC Pulsar, and it was designed to increase the visual clarity of PC games while the graphics are in motion.

NVIDIA's press release stated that G-SYNC Pulsar uses what the company calls variable frequency strobing to achieve better clarity while also eliminating graphics stuttering. It combines two technologies: Adaptive Overdrive and Pulse Modulation.

Adaptive Overdrive "dynamically adjusts the rate at which pixels transition from one color to another," according to NVIDIA. This is combined with Pulse Modulation, which controls the pulses of a display's brightness and duration.

By adaptively tuning backlight pulses in response to the constantly changing game render rate, G-SYNC Pulsar creates a consistent and comfortable viewing experience, effectively accommodating the display's dynamic nature.

The final result should allow PC games to no longer require going into a monitor's settings and switching between using VRR (variable refresh rate) or strobing technologies.

The ASUS ROG Swift PG27 Series G-SYNC monitors will be the first to support the new G-SYNC Pulsar tech. They will launch later this year.

NVIDIA also announced that during CES 2024, third-party companies will be showing off a total of 24 new monitors and smart TVs with G-SYNC support. They range from a small 16-inch portable monitor from AOC all the way to LG's new OLED smart TVs that will go up to 97 inches. NVIDIA also revealed that its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service will soon add G-SYNC Cloud for supported monitors.