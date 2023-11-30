Microsoft reportedly auto-installs HP Smart app on Windows 10 and 11 without permission

Do you remember when "clean Windows installation" meant no bloatware or third-party apps out of the box? Those were the good times we will most likely never see back. Nowadays, even clean Windows 11 installations come bundled with numerous apps, some of which look slightly out-of-place in an operating system focused on productivity (does Microsoft really believe having TikTok pinned to the Start improves productivity?).

Although there are several methods to ensure your new Windows installation is free from bloat (you can use a clever region trick or a more radical approach with a modified Windows image), you may still find a few uninvited apps on your system. That is happening to some Windows users, according to Windows Latest.

The blog claims their PCs and virtual machines suddenly installed HP Smart, the app for managing HP printers and other peripherals. The head-scratching part is that none of those devices is connected or was connected to any HP accessory or account.

Check your system for software intruders. Image by Windows Latest.

A Microsoft spokesperson said that the company is aware of complaints and it is looking into the situation. Meanwhile, if you suddenly discovered the HP Smart app on your Windows 10 or 11 PC, feel free to purge it without remorse. Right-click the invader and select Uninstall.

It is also worth noting that the program appears to be coming from a legitimate source, so its presence should not mean your computer is infected with malware or adware. However, the latter is quite a topic for debate.

Interestingly, this is not the first time we see a Microsoft product doing weird things. A few months ago, Microsoft Edge users discovered that the browser installed the Google Docs extension without a warning or asking for permission. Whether intentional or not, such practices always spark outrage among consumers, and they will surely give Microsoft a hard time for the uninvited HP Smart app.