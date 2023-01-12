Microsoft reiterates Windows 11 22H2 is the best thing for gaming with a bit awkward video

One thing most corporations love doing from time to time is reminding users about all the great features and benefits their platforms provide. Microsoft is no different in this regard either. The latest such example comes in the form of new upgrade alerts for OneDrive subscribers. And yesterday, the Redmond giant published a new video and a blog post reminding everyone about the benefits of gaming on Windows 11.

The article is titled "Windows 11 makes it easier to play", and contains a few typical marketing jargons like, "We want to make sure this version of Windows is the best version of Windows for gaming possible," and "The Game Pass widget brings games closer to you."

In brief, the blog post is mainly talking about two new gaming-related features Microsoft introduced in the new Windows 11 version 22H2 update, Controller Bar and Xbox Game Pass widget. The company has also asked for feedback from the community.

The article is accompanied by a video as well, and the acting inside it could come off as a bit awkward in the beginning, though that is somewhat understandable as these are engineers and product managers in the video and not professional actors.

You can watch the video below:

This is similar to March last year when the company introduced DirectStorage on PCs. Microsoft had boasted about the features of Windows 11 for gaming PCs.