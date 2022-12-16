Install this update to fix gaming performance issues in Windows 11 22H2

Last month, Microsoft confirmed that its latest Windows 11 version gives gamers headaches. The company said it found a bug kicking in GPU performance debugging features not meant for regular customers, resulting in degradation and stutters in various games. Microsoft placed an upgrade block to prevent the issue from spreading, making the affected system unable to install Windows 11 22H2. Now the problem is fixed, and the upgrade block was lifted.

The software giant says those affected by performance degradation in Windows 11 22H2 should install the latest cumulative updates released on December 14, 2022. KB5020044 (earlier available as a preview) fixes the problem with GPU debugging and reclaims the lost performance (it also allows enabling some of the upcoming new features). Users could have also solved the issue by updating their games to the latest versions, but there was no guarantee the workaround would work. Fortunately, a permanent solution is now available.

Solving the bug also allowed Microsoft to remove the upgrade block, giving the affected systems the green light to install Windows 11 22H2 or 2022 Update. The latest release offers many new features (including gaming improvements), fixes some of the original version's annoyances, and delivers a much better user experience overall. You can learn what is new in the Windows 11 2022 Update in our comprehensive review.

Did you experience performance degradation in games after updating to Windows 11 22H2? Share your experience in the comments below.