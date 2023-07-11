Microsoft Store AI Hub is rolling out to insiders

At the Build 2023 conference in May, Microsoft announced several upgrades to the Microsoft Store. In addition to AI-generated review summaries and new developer tools, the software giant revealed a dedicated store section focusing on programs utilizing various AI-powered features. The promised AI Hub for the Microsoft Store is now available for testing.

Rudy Huyn, Lead Architect of the Microsoft Store, announced the rollout on his Twitter account. Windows Insiders using the Dev Channel builds can download the update from the Microsoft Store. However, in the typical Microsoft fashion, the AI Hub is only available in the United States, so those wanting to test it should change the region in the Settings app.

The AI Hub for the Microsoft Store collects Windows apps and highlights their capabilities using banners and videos. There is also a section for the latest AI-enabled apps and a Microsoft Edge ad (of course). Clicking the "New AI Apps" lets you browse more programs, but there is little to discover yet. Sadly, the recently covered Clippy resurrection is not there, just like the redesigned Run app with natural language processing. Microsoft says the new AI Hub is an opt-in experience, meaning they should apply to showcase their projects in the new Microsoft Store section.

The new AI Hub for the Microsoft Store is available in version 22306.1401.1.0 and newer. If you do not see it on your machine, ensure you have the Microsoft Store region set to the United States (go to Settings > Language and Region > Country or Region) and try resetting the app in Settings > Apps > Installed Apps > Microsoft Store > Advanced Settings > Reset.

You can also check out other Microsoft Store improvements, such as new features for web apps, easier app installation, and enhanced ad features for developers.