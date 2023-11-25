tiny11 2311 is out: lightweight, smaller, and serviceable Windows 11 version 23H2

Windows 11 version 23H2-based tiny11 is finally available for download. This Windows 11 mod offers a lightweight image stripped of unnecessary components and steep hardware requirements, resulting in an installation taking about 8GB of disk space.

Since tiny11 2311 is based on the latest Windows 11 release, version 23H2, it contains all the new features Microsoft introduced, including Copilot (this requires downloading Microsoft Edge via winget since there are no preinstalled browsers), native RAR support, the redesigned volume slider, RGB controls in the Settings app, and more.

Compared to the previous tiny11 release, version 2311 is 20% smaller, allowing you to reclaim even more storage on your system drive. In addition, it is fully serviceable, which means you can download and install cumulative updates to keep your computer safe and receive future improvements. If you want an even smaller image, check out tiny11 core—it only requires 3GB of disk space.

With a new, easier to understand naming scheme and a number of major improvements, tiny11 2311 is finally here! Based on the *actual* 23H2 release of Windows 11, the new release is a whopping 20% smaller than the old tiny11 23H2 image it replaces, while being even more functional pic.twitter.com/4Lcq40qKE7 — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) November 25, 2023

It is also worth noting that making a Windows image more than two times smaller than the original requires removing a log of components, including Xbox-related features. However, according to the developers, downloading an Xbox title from the Microsoft Store should restore removed gaming features. You can also add .NET 3.5 and additional languages if necessary.

You can download tiny11 2311 using this link (direct link to Internet Archive shared by the developer on their X account), but you must sign up with an Internet Archive beforehand.

Important: tiny11 2311 is not activated. Like the standard Windows 11 image, it requires a genuine Windows 11 or 10 key. As a reminder, Microsoft recently retired old Windows 7 and 8/8.1 keys, and you can no longer use them to activate modern Windows versions. That might be why some Windows 10 and 11 users are experiencing issues with their system activations.

Do not download tiny11 2311 if you do not trust the developer. Using modified Windows images always involves risks, so beware.