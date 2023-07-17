Ink Workspace 2.3 adds Mica, new font, background parallax effect, and more

Although Microsoft has already released plenty of feature updates for Windows 11 (one more coming later this year), the OS still needs improvements and inconvenience fixes. A few months ago, I published an article detailing 10 great apps just for that, and Ink Workspace by Michal Leptuch (Twitter) was among them. Today, Ink Workspace got updated to version 2.3 with visual improvements, fixes, new features, and more.

As the name implies, Ink Workspace aims primarily at customers with touchscreen-enabled devices and digital pen support. However, the app can also serve as a great Start menu alternative with many extra features and better UX. You can use Ink Workspace to access the all apps list, pin programs, perform quick actions, browse recent files, and more.

Ink Workspace is a must-have app when you use your pen! It allows you to launch apps and quick actions, check battery level of your pen, access and manage your recently opened files - everything in one modern and fluent window that perfectly fits your system. Ink Workspace is also the easiest way to take screenshots and record your screen or any window.

Here is what is new in Ink Workspace 2.3:

Support for the Mica material on Windows 11.

New font for Windows 11—Setoe UI Variable.

New shortcut for the power menu for putting your computer to sleep.

New parallax effect for the Bing wallpaper feature (app background).

New icons for Screen Sketch, Clipboard, and Virtual Touchpad.

Multiple fixes for grouping apps, screen rotation, and more.

New languages support.

You can download Ink Workspace for free from the Microsoft Store. The app supports Windows 10 and 11 on systems with and without touchscreens or pen support. Other noteworthy apps from the developer include a better calendar flyout for Windows 11 and the Fluent Emoji Gallery app.