Microsoft Teams brings new video filters to spice up your online meetings

Microsoft's own Skype and rival platform Zoom have had the ability for years to make online video meetings much more interesting through several video filters. But for some reason, Teams was deprived of support for such visual effects for a long time. That changes today, as Microsoft has finally started rolling out new video filters for Teams.

Video filters in Teams aren't exactly new, however. Teams desktop app allows you to tweak some basic stuff, such as the ability to control brightness. But Teams' latest video filter offering aims to take the whole experience to another level. Besides the brightness controller, Teams users will also be able to add different Frames and Styles to augment the video stream experience.

Microsoft Teams allows users to apply video filters from the quick tray in the pre-join screen. It is also possible to apply these visual effects after joining a meeting from the meeting toolbar. However, you need to be in Public Preview to use this feature.

The video filters are available as apps developed by Microsoft and third-party partners. As a result, applying video filters will require your consent to install the apps. Windows and macOS are currently the supported platforms for you to try the new visual effects.

As noted by Microsoft, the new visual effects have some limitations:

The video filters can be enabled/disabled by app level from the Tenant Admin Center.

Feature is not available in EDU tenants

Microsoft Teams video filters are expected to hit general availability in February.