Microsoft Teams will soon let you create offline meetings

Microsoft is working on a new feature for Teams users on Windows and Mac to enable them to create offline meetings from within the app. You will be able to set up calendar events for things like personal appointments, lunch break slots, and more.

Microsoft has not explained in great detail how the feature will function, but it could be very similar to how you set up offline calendar events in Outlook. As things stand right now, you can not create offline meetings directly from the Teams calendar. Whenever you create a meeting in Teams, it generates a meeting link with it. You will be able to change this behavior in the next couple of months.

As described by Microsoft, Teams users will have to turn off the "online toggle" when creating an offline meeting from within the app. And when you do, Teams will not automatically generate an online meeting link. These offline Teams meetings will not have chat threads or other Teams online meeting artifacts.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap page, the software giant is planning to roll out the offline meeting functionality for Teams in May. However, the release schedule is tentative and is not carved in stone; if something doesn't work, Microsoft will delay the rollout. Plus, it is worth mentioning that May is also the month when Microsoft promised to bring another new feature to Teams: making the 3x3 grid view support the default setting on the web.