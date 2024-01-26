Microsoft Teams is currently down for a large number of users [Update]

If you have been having issues signing onto or using your Microsoft Teams service, you are not along. Team is currently experiencing outages that have affected the online meeting and collaboration service worldwide.

Microsoft first announced Teams was having problems on its Microsoft 365 Status X (formerly Twitter) account at 11:45 am Eastern time today, saying "We're investigating an issue impacting multiple Microsoft Teams features." A follow-up X post at 12:17 pm Eastern time said that the company "identified a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service" and that it was "performing a failover to remediate impact."

The last post on the account, at 1:22 pm Eastern time, has this update from Microsoft:

We've completed the failover in the EMEA region and service telemetry is showing some improvement. The failovers for the North and South America regions are ongoing and we continue to monitor.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Service Status page shows that Teams has quite a few problems at the moment:

Title: Some users may experience multiple issues with their Microsoft Teams User impact: Users may experience multiple issues with their Microsoft Teams. More info: Affected scenarios include, but aren't limited to:

Users performing a cold boot may not able to log into teams and will see an "oops" page.

Users logging in or unlocking their devices after some time may see missing messages.

Users may fail to load messages in channels and chats

Users are unable to view or download their media (images, videos, audio, call recordings, code snippets)

Some messages may experience delays being sent

Call Recordings might take longer to appear in user's OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online

Bots may be unable to download attachments

Sending and receiving read receipt notifications may be delayed

The status page ended with this message:

Current status: Our monitoring systems alerted us to an issue where users may experience various impact scenarios in Microsoft Teams, outlined in the More info section above. We've identified that a portion of the Microsoft Teams service is experiencing a networking issue. We've completed a failover in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region and telemetry is showing improvement. We're continuing work to failover service traffic in all affected regions to remediate impact.

We will continue to keep an eye out on this ongoing Teams outage and will update this post as needed.

Update: 4 pm Eastern time - It looks like Teams features in some parts of the world are still down. The Microsoft Service Status page states: