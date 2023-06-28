Microsoft mitigates another major outage, this time for Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has been in troubled waters lately with the company's services facing multiple outages in recent weeks. However, things have taken a turn for the worst as the company faced another outage today, this time involving Microsoft Teams.

According to the company's Service Status Twitter account, earlier today, Microsoft started investigating an issue with Teams that was blocking users from accessing desktop and web apps. Microsoft Teams users met with an “Operation failed with unexpected error” message when trying to access the apps.

We're investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access Microsoft Teams using web browsers. Further details can be found under TM612617 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 28, 2023

The issue begin around noon GMT and was resolved around 3 PM GMT as per the Incident report published by Microsoft on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. Microsoft later confirmed that the outage was a result of a recent configuration change which was later reverted by the Redmond giant to mitigate the issue.

We’ve initiated reverting the configuration change which resulted in impact. Early monitoring of service telemetry indicates we’re seeing availability improving in America, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

Microsoft further noted that the company will be reviewing its configuration procedures in the aftermath of the outage to better identify and resolve these issues during the testing phase.

Next steps: - We're reviewing our configuration procedures to better identify similar issues during our development and testing cycles.

This is not the first time Microsoft has been caught off guard. Just this month, the company reported at least three different outages that impacted the various services.

At the beginning of this month, the company faced a major worldwide outage that impacted many of its services including Teams and OneDrive. It was later revealed that the outage was caused by a massive DDoS cyberattack aimed at the company.

This was followed by another major outage last week as well as an outage earlier this week that impacted Outlook for Mac and was caused by Exchange Server connection failures.