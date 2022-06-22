Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 receive massive firmware update

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the first- and second-gen Surface Pro X. The June 2022 update is available for devices with the SQ1 and SQ2 processors running Windows 10 20H1 and newer. It contains new drivers, performance improvements, and a mysterious "support for future Windows OS release", which probably means the upcoming Windows 11 22H2 release.

What is new in the June 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro X?

The update improves system performance and general stability.

The update improves graphics and Wi-Fi stability.

The update enables support for a future Windows OS release.

The update resolves the camera settings issue.

Here is a complete list of the new drivers for the Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2:

Driver Version Windows Device Manager 2.15.139.0 Surface Virtual Function Enum Device – Human Interface Devices 2.25.139.0 Surface UCM UCSI HID Client - USB Connector Managers 2.84.137.0 Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update - Firmware 1.77.137.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller - Universal Serial Bus controllers 8.46.139.0 Surface Thermal Policy Driver - System devices 4.44.139.0 Surface Tcon – Human Interface Devices 2.79.139.0 Surface SPT Core - System devices 3.139.139.0 Surface SMF - Firmware 9.109.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver - System devices 10400.3.22.0 Surface Pro X Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Extension 1.8.139.0 Surface Pen 0C0F Firmware Update - Firmware 1.9.139.0 Surface Pen Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extension 6.81.139.0 Surface Panel - Monitor 2.16.137.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices 5.50.139.0 Surface Firmware Update - Firmware 1.0.1660.3 Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver - Cameras 4.28.139.0 Surface Button - System devices 2.82.139.0 Surface Battery - Battery 8.126.139.0 Surface ACPI Notify Driver - System devices 1.0.1720.0 Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 1.0.1760.0 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device – System devices 1.0.1760.0 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device – System devices 1.0.1600.0 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device – System devices 1.0.1680.0 Qualcomm(R) Bus Device – System devices 27.20.1720.0 Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU - Display adapters

The June 2022 firmware update is available for all Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 configurations with Windows 10 20H1 and newer. Note that there is one known issue with the Eye Contact feature:

Symptom Workaround There is an issue initiating the Eye Contact feature on the February 28, 2022 update on devices that have taken the Windows 11 update. To initiate the feature (or turn it off), you must toggle the feature within Settings. You will need to do this each time the Camera is used. Select Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Camera > Surface Camera Front or Surface Camera Rear. Toggle the Eye Contact Feature

Microsoft says it is working on fixing the problem in a future update. Luckily, it is not as severe as the bug found in the May 2022 firmware update for the first-gen Surface Go, where users ended up with bricked devices after installing the latest patches.

