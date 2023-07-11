Microsoft updates Surface Pro X to fix camera issues, improve fingeprint recognition, more

Microsoft is rolling out a fresh firmware update for the Surface Pro X, its ARM-powered tablet lineup. The July 2023 release focuses on resolving camera issues (including the recent bug breaking cameras), improving app performance, enhancing fingerprint recognition, and more. The update is available for the SQ1 and SQ2-based Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi only and LTE configurations).

What is new in the Surface Pro X July 2023 firmware update?

Resolves camera start issue, and improves stability.

Addresses 3rd party application performance.

Improves fingerprint recognition.

Enables support for new docking accessories.

Improves Surface Dock2 stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Driver Version Windows Device Manager 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service 2.26.4.0 Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update 27.20.1960.0 Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU 2.127.139.0 Surface Battery 1.0.1660.5 Surface Camera AVStream Mini Driver 10.95.137.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver 3.99.139.0 Surface Unified Power Meter Service 4.15.12412.20015 ELAN WBF Fingerprint Sensor 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device 1.94.139.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller 2.114.139.0 Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X Wi-Fi

Surface Pro X SQ2

Surface Pro X SQ1 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Known Issues There is an issue initiating the Eye Contact feature on the February 28, 2022, update on devices that have taken the Windows 11 update. There is an issue initiating the Eye Contact feature on the February 28, 2022, update on devices that have taken the Windows 11 update. Select Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Camera > Surface Camera Front or Surface Camera Rear Toggle the Eye Contact feature. We are actively working to resolve the issue in a future update. Additional Steps The update does not require additional steps to install. Device Supported Until Surface Pro X Wi-Fi: October 5, 2025

Surface Pro SQ1 and SQ2: August 10, 2025

To install the latest Surface firmware updates, head to Settings > Windows Update and click Check for updates.