Microsoft updates Surface Book 3 and Laptop Go 2 with improved accessory support and more

What is new in the Surface Book 3 May 2023 firmware update?

Enables support for new docking accessories.

Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.

Improves wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.190.0.4 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service – System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Book 3

15-inch Surface Book 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Issues No known bugs Device Supported Until April 1, 2025

What is new in the Surface Laptop Go 2 May 2023 firmware update?

Enables support for new docking accessories.

Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.

Improves Wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.190.0.4 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 160Mhz - Network adapter Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Laptop Go 2 configs Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Issues No known issues Device Supported Until June 7, 2026

