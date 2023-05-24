Microsoft updates Surface Book 3 and Laptop Go 2 with improved accessory support and more

A woman with a Surface Book 3 Surface Dial and a Surface Pen

Owners of the third-gen Surface Book and the second-generation Surface Laptop Go 2 can download new firmware updates that improve compatibility with accessories, enhance the Surface Dock 2 stability, and deliver stability and security fixes for wireless connectivity.

What is new in the Surface Book 3 May 2023 firmware update?

  • Enables support for new docking accessories.

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.

  • Improves wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
Intel - net - 22.190.0.4 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension
Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service – System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Book 3
15-inch Surface Book 3
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps No additional steps required
Known Issues No known bugs
Device Supported Until April 1, 2025

The Surface Laptop Go 2 computer

What is new in the Surface Laptop Go 2 May 2023 firmware update?

  • Enables support for new docking accessories.

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.

  • Improves Wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
Intel - net - 22.190.0.4 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 160Mhz - Network adapter
Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations All Surface Laptop Go 2 configs
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website
Additional Steps No additional steps required
Known Issues No known issues
Device Supported Until June 7, 2026

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is Microsoft's latest entry-level laptop that offers the best from Surface in an affordable package. Right now, you can score one in the Microsoft Store with discounts up to $213. The laptop is also discounted on Amazon, allowing you to save up to 23%.

