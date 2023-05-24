Microsoft updates Surface Book 3 and Laptop Go 2 with improved accessory support and more

Owners of the third-gen Surface Book and the second-generation Surface Laptop Go 2 can download new firmware updates that improve compatibility with accessories, enhance the Surface Dock 2 stability, and deliver stability and security fixes for wireless connectivity.
What is new in the Surface Book 3 May 2023 firmware update?
Enables support for new docking accessories.
Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.
Improves wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 22.190.0.4
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
|Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0
|Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension
|Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0
|Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
|Surface - System - 6.204.139.0
|Surface Integration Service – System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|13-inch Surface Book 3
15-inch Surface Book 3
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 20H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|No additional steps required
|Known Issues
|No known bugs
|Device Supported Until
|April 1, 2025
What is new in the Surface Laptop Go 2 May 2023 firmware update?
Enables support for new docking accessories.
Improves Surface Dock 2 stability.
Improves Wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 22.190.0.4
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 160Mhz - Network adapter
|Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
|Surface - System - 6.204.139.0
|Surface Integration Service - System devices
|Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0
|Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
|Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0
|Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|All Surface Laptop Go 2 configs
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website
|Additional Steps
|No additional steps required
|Known Issues
|No known issues
|Device Supported Until
|June 7, 2026
The Surface Laptop Go 2 is Microsoft's latest entry-level laptop that offers the best from Surface in an affordable package. Right now, you can score one in the Microsoft Store with discounts up to $213. The laptop is also discounted on Amazon, allowing you to save up to 23%.
