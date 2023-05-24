Here's how to watch today's Sony PlayStation Showcase and what we expect to see

As we mentioned in our recent feature article, there will be a ton of big gaming-themed streaming events over the next few weeks. This season of announcements, reveals, and new info on upcoming games begins today with one of the biggest events of them all: Sony's PlayStation Showcase.

While Sony has held smaller State of Play online events every few months or so, this will be the first PlayStation Showcase event the game console maker has held since September 9, 2021. Among other things, back then we got our first gameplay trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, and we also got our first looks at not one but two upcoming Marvel games from Insomniac, Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine.

Needless to say, this PlayStation Showcase has been a long time in coming, so here's when and where you can stream it, plus some speculation on our part on what we will see during the presentation.

When is the PlayStation Showcase?

The event is being streamed today (May 24) starting at 1 pm Pacific time (4 pm Eastern time)

How can I watch the PlayStation Showcase?

You can watch it directly from Sony PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Your favorite game streamer might also be co-streaming the event with their reactions as well.

What can we expect to see during the event?

So far, Sony has only said this:

The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.

It's clear that we will be getting first looks and announcements from many all-new games from Sony's first party studios during the PlayStation Showcase. That alone will make it worth your time to watch the event.

Beyond that, we definitely expect to get new gameplay trailers from previously announced games, along with some release dates. We believe some new footage of the PS5 games Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine from Insomniac will make appearances during the event. We also think we will get new trailers from third-party PS5 titles like Final Fantasy XVI and more.

We also think we will see a lot of PS VR2 games get the spotlight during the showcase. Besides all new titles, we expect to see updates and trailers for games like Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Crossfire: Sierra Squad, the VR version of the recent Resident Evil 4 remake, and more.

It's going to be an exciting event, and we can't wait to watch it.

What games do you want to see during the PlayStation Showcase today? Let us know in the comments.