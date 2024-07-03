Microsoft will end new Office 365 connectors to Teams on August 15 and close them October 1

Back in 2016, Microsoft first announced Office 365 Connectors as part of the Groups feature in Outlook 2016 and Outlook on the web. It was created as a way to allow third-party connections for a number of apps and services from other companies.

However, people who use Office 365 connectors for their Teams meeting and chat services will need to make some changes very soon. Microsoft has announced a schedule that will eventually shut down Office 365 connectors to Teams.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that on August 15, 2024, Teams users will no longer be able to make any new Office 365 connectors for all clouds. On October 1, 2024, all Office 365 connectors will be shut down for all clouds.

Microsoft recommends that current Office 365 connector users switch over to Power Automate workflows in Teams. It added:

Power Automate workflows not only offer a much deeper catalog of Office connectors but also ensure that your integrations are built on an architecture that can grow with your business needs and provide maximum security of your information. Users currently utilizing Office 365 connectors should transition to Power Automate to maintain smooth operation of their services.

Microsoft says its Teams Workflows app continues to receive updates so that users can continue to get the info they need when working with other employees. It stated:

They facilitate approval processes, project updates, and any routine operation, offering notifications on task changes, quick actions from chats, improved meeting management, and the ability to swiftly customize workflows.

The blog post has detailed information on how people who are currently using Office 365 connectors on Teams can switch over to the Workflows app. You can choose to explore from hundreds of connectors in the Workflows app via Power Automate or you can browse through a selection of workflow templates that match up to the old Office 365 connectors.