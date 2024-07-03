Microsoft Forms finally enables collaboration feature for Microsoft account holders

Microsoft Forms collaboration, a highly requested feature by Microsoft account (MSA) holders, is now available. This allows Microsoft account holders to share forms with friends and family for seamless collaboration.

How the feature works:

Access Microsoft Forms: Sign in with your Microsoft account.

Create a form: Design a form that meets your requirements.

Share for collaboration: Click the "..." icon in the upper right corner to generate a collaboration link and share it with others.

Collaborate: Others can click the shared link and begin making changes to the form. They can also edit the invitation.

Identify collaborators: The initials of collaborators currently editing the form will appear at the top.

It is important to note that you can only collaborate with people who have Microsoft accounts. People with work or school accounts cannot access the collaborate links created using a Microsoft account. If you want to stop forms colloboration with someone, you can always disable collaboration by clicking the trash can button next to the collaboration link. You can visit forms.office.com to get started with this new collaboration feature.

Last week, Microsoft announced the general availability of Forms data sync to Excel feature. With a single click, you can easily access all your form responses in Excel for the web to analyze and visualize your data. With this new Forms data sync feature, the data from forms will be automatically synced with the Excel sheet. It is important to note that Forms data sync to Excel is only available in Excel for the Web. However, you can view the entered form data in both Excel desktop and mobile apps.

This feature is currently rolling out to enterprise customers and the roll-out will complete by mid-July. Microsoft will also bring this feature to Microsoft account holders in the coming months.

Source: Microsoft