Games with Gold: Adios is now available to claim on Xbox and Windows

It was only a day ago that Microsoft announced the next lineup of Games with Gold titles incoming to its Xbox platforms, and already, one of the games is up and running. As the first bonus game of June, even though we have not reached the month just yet, a copy of Adios is now available to claim.

Released in 2021, the indie title is a narrative-focused thriller experience. Players take the role of a pig farmer that has been working for the mob to dispose of bodies. The story begins with him deciding to stop these dealings with the underworld, while a would-be hitman tries to sway this decision to save his friend's life.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now grab a copy of the game for no extra charge. Interestingly, Windows users can also grab a copy of the title thanks to it being an Xbox Play Anywhere release. While not unheard of, it's still a rare occurrence with these promotions.

Over on consoles, subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S systems can jump in too, with backwards compatibility ensuring that the latter systems can also play the game natively after claiming a copy.

Head to the store link below using a Gold-enabled Microsoft account to grab the latest offer:

Adios - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

You're a pig farmer in Kansas. It's October. Cold, crisp mornings are the norm, and you have decided that you're no longer okay with letting the mob use your pigs to dispose of bodies. When your old friend - a hitman - arrives with his assistant to deliver another body, you finally screw up the courage to tell them that you're done.

Don't forget that May's second Games with Gold offering, which was a copy of Hoa, will still be available to claim until June 15. A copy of the unique audio-based action-adventureentry The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is incoming to replace it on the same date.

Also keep in mind that Games with Gold titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only available for play while the account holder's Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is still active.