Minecraft 1.20 to add cherry blossom biome for a more colorful game

Developer Mojang has already revealed that Minecraft 1.20 will add Archeology to the game, along with a new mob, the Sniffer. Today, it revealed its final new feature coming to 1.20, and this one should please players who like different looks for the sandbox game.

In a news post, Mojang says that version 1.20 will add the cherry blossom biome. These pink trees will have big and flat crowns on top that resemble clouds. The tree can be broken down by players into a full wood set. Mojang also says that the wood can be turned into a hanging sign, which is another small but new feature coming to version 1.20.

You can also find cherry blossom saplings in the biome, which you can collect and plant in your own world. Finally, the pigs, sheep, and bees mobs all tend to gather in the cherry blossom biome so you can check the creatures out.

All of these upcoming Minecraft 1.20 features will be available for players signed up for the early access Java snapshots, along with the Bedrock betas and previews. There's no word on when the final Minecraft 1.20 version will be released, but it should be sometime in the near future.