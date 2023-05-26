The big Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales Update is finally coming June 7

Fans of Minecraft have been waiting patiently for months for developer Mojang Studios to release the long-awaited version 1.20 of the sandbox game. Today, it was announced that the big content update, also known as Minecraft Trails & Tales, will be released on June 7.

The game's official website has the details on what will be included in Trails & Tales. It will include two new blocks for crafting:

You can now craft and build with two new full wood sets – bamboo and cherry! Bamboo wood sets include a raft, that you can craft with or without a chest. The cherry grove is a biome that is as rare as it is pink and pretty.

The 1.20 update will also include two new mobs. The first is the camel which has been designed to carry player characters in the world. The other new mob is the sniffer. This will be one of the larger in-game creatures. Players can find eggs in the game that will generate smaller snifflet mobs. They will later grow into the full size Sniffer, which can "sniff" out some special seeds in the world. Players can plant those seeds and watch them grow into full plants.

The long-requested archeology feature is also coming for Minecraft 1.20. The blog states:

Dig around in the sand to find buried ruins and use the new brush tool to uncover the treasures in suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a useful tool, sniffer egg, or pottery sherd (not a typo!) Keep searching, because if you find four of them you can put them together to make a pot. There are lots of different patterns to unearth, each telling their own story.

The update will also let players create an in-game library of books and bookshelves. The Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update will be released for the Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It will also launch for the Bedrock Edition on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows, and the recently launched Chromebook native edition.