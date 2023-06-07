Minecraft: Trails and Tales update is live, along with official Chromebook support

After months of development, the Microsoft-owned Mojang Studios has just released its latest free content update for its popular sandbox game Minecraft. The 1.20 version of the game, known officially as the Trails and Tales update, brings quite a few new elements for players to use in their Minecraft worlds.

Mojang stated in its blog post:

The world of Minecraft is forever enriched by new mobs like the camel, which provides terrifically tall transportation for two. Or the sniffer, which was once extinct but thanks to you will flourish once again. Please don’t get me started on baby camels and snifflets, because I will get derailed by the cuteness that is frankly criminal.

The update also includes the new and rare cherry grove biome, the new bamboo wood set, a way to craft and put up signs on your structures, and more.

This new 1.20 update also officially adds a new platform for Minecraft: Chromebooks. The game soft-launched a trial version for the ChromeOS notebooks in some markets earlier this year, but now the full Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is available on the Google Play Store for Chromebooks. People who have already bought the Android version of the game can get the Chromebook edition for no additional cost.

In a blog post, Google said that Minecraft will run on a long list of compatible Chromebooks. That list includes all the Chromebook models that have been released over the past three years. The new version also has support for cross-player multiplayer for Minecraft on Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows (sorry, no Mac or iOS crossplay support). Players will need a Microsoft account to enable cross-play.

Microsoft and Mojang recently released the spin-off game Minecraft Legends for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch platforms, but the action-strategy game ended up getting mixed reviews.