Minecraft 1.20 to add the new (and cute) Sniffer mob

The release of Minecraft 1.20 is shaping up to be a major update for the sandbox game from developer Mojang. Last week, we learned that the long awaited Archeology feature is coming for version 1.20. Today Mojang revealed that a new mob, the Sniffer, is being added to the same update.

The Sniffer mob was actually voted into the game by Minecraft fans late in 2022. The creature is going to be one of the bigger ones added to the game. In Minecraft 1.20, players can search for Sniffer eggs in "suspicious sand". Once players find an egg, they can watch the mob hatch, revealing the smaller snifflet form.

The snifflet will later grow into the full size Sniffer. Then it can used to "sniff" out some special seeds in the world. Once they are found, players can plant them and the seeds turn into decorative plants.

If you are signed up for the pre-release beta and preview versions of Minecraft, you might be able to check out the Sniffer a bit early in Creative mode, However, it won't have all of its features in those versions. You also won't be able to find and hatch the Sniffer egg yet. Mojang promises that more features are in the works for Minecraft 1.20 that will be revealed in the near future.