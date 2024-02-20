Minecraft introduces Add-ons to Marketplace, bringing mods to Bedrock Edition

Mojang just opened up a new form of content for the Minecraft Marketplace: Mods. Being called Add-ons by the studio, these modifications can be installed on the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft across all platforms, not just PC. Unlike the usual crossover "Packs" that are sold in the Marketplace as standalone worlds, Add-ons offer "new blocks, mobs, items, recipes, and other content to both your existing worlds and new ones."

"Maybe you're missing a mid-century chair in your otherwise perfect mansion? Or dream of dragons roaming the Overworld? How about both?" says Mojang in the announcement. "Add-ons are your way to unlock new designs, adventures, and game mechanics."

Add-ons are developed by creators and Minecraft partners selected by Mojang, and each submission is tested for quality and compatibility with other modifications. The partner program sign-up page can be found here for mod developers.

Mojang has also stated that sideloading mods will still be supported on the Bedrock Edition. Of course, Minecraft Java Edition players on PC are not affected by this feature.

To kick off Minecraft Add-ons, 11 creations are already available in the Minecraft Marketplace. While some of them, like Spark Portals to connect multiple points in a map and the Computers add-on, are being sold for Minecraft Coins, other modifications are available for free.

Some of these free Add-ons include a handy gravestone to keep items safe on death, a selection of furniture to spice up homes, new kinds of pets, and more. Check out the currently available catalog by heading here and selecting the "Add-ons" sorting option.

To enable an Add-on, Minecraft players can head to the Resource Packs tab and activate them on any owned world from there. Minecraft Realms is also supported for this kind of official modifications. A help page regarding the brand-new feature can be found here.