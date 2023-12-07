Motorola launches special edition phones in Pantone's 2024 Color Of the Year

Motorola has launched special editions of its smartphones razr 40 ultra/razr+ and edge 40 neo. The two smartphones are the first to feature Pantone's Color of the Year 2024, Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

Pantone describes Peach Fuzz as "a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul." This is the second time Motorola is partnering with Pantone to release special edition devices. Last year, Motorola edge 30 fusion was available in Pantone's Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta.

For the unversed, Pantone Color Institute runs an educational program called Pantone Color of the Year, where a team of global color experts picks a single color to set a trend for the upcoming year. The experts pick the color after analyzing trends across cultural, social, economic, and political factors, engaging in a long continuously flowing conversation throughout the year.

Pantone is a renowned authority on color and the program is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It was started in the year 1999 to spark conversations around color among design communities and color enthusiasts. Cerulean Blue was picked as the color of the year during the first iteration.

The program has had an impact on many industries such as fashion, cosmetics, home furnishings, automotive, as well as, packaging, product, and commercial interiors. Pantone Color Institute's Vice President Laurie Pressman explained in an interview:

Anything and everything taking place in our culture during the year can influence our Pantone Color of the Year selections, with each source carrying a different weight from year to year depending on what’s taking place in our culture at that time. For example, if you look back to 15 years ago, technology would have played an infinitesimal role. Today that is no longer the case. Gaming, social media, augmented and virtual reality, and physical design itself are all influenced by our technology and the colors we can access in the digital environment.

Motorola razr 40 ultra is a foldable released in June that packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB storage onboard. It comes with a 3.6-inch POLED external display capable of delivering refresh rates up to 144Hz.

On the other hand, the Motorola edge 40 neo is a more recent smartphone packing MediaTek Dimensity 7030, 12GB LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB storage onboard. Motorola said in its blog post that the special edition devices will be available in select markets worldwide.