Amazon Deal: 2TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD selling at its lowest price ever

Although Black Friday deals have come to an end, Amazon is still offering great discounts on a number of storage options. Particularly, the 2TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 external SSD is currently selling at its lowest price with a huge 49% off its original MSRP. So, get your hands on it while stocks last!

This external solid-state drive features read speeds of up to 3,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 2500MB/s using Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps). This potentially means that moving 50GB of data takes a minute or less, making it ideal for various purposes like business, multimedia, and personal use.

It has been designed to offer dual-mode compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) andUSB-C (10Gbps), and the latter offers up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds via USB 3.2 Gen 2. The PRO-G40 offers an ultra-rugged design, featuring high-level IP68 dust and water resistance, along with crush resistance of up to 4000lbs and drop resistance from heights of 3 meters on carpeted concrete floors.

Its aluminum core dissipates heat from the internal drive, maintaining optimal operating temperatures and ensuring consistent high-speed data transfers. Furthermore, encased in a professional-grade enclosure, it promises strength and durability, making it a reliable device for all your work.

2TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 External SSD (Up to 3000MB/s, Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), USB-C (10Gbps), IP68 dust/Water Resistance): $229.99 (Amazon US)

