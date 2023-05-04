You can now track Uber Eats orders on Amazon Echo devices in the US

Uber has announced that customers can now track their Uber Eats deliveries using their Amazon Echo devices if they live in the US. The feature provides three different notification types: when the order is being prepared, when it is out for delivery, and when it has arrived. This enables you to get updates hands-free and you can even set it up for Alexa to make an announcement when the status changes.

"With order tracking on Alexa, managing orders from Uber Eats has never been easier—whether a favorite dessert or Friday night pizza heading to consumers' doorsteps," said Ethan Hollinshead, Lead Product Manager at Uber. "We know that consumers are busier than ever before and we are excited to launch our integration with Alexa that unlocks new ways to simplify the experience to help consumers to get anything, from anywhere—which is always our priority."

According to Uber, Amazon is the company’s third partner in the voice-activated space. It has already worked with Google and Apple to integrate its services with Assistant and Siri. Amazon Echo users who want to use this feature can get started by going to the Voice Assistant settings in the Uber Eats app and enabling “Track with Alexa”.

Uber did not state whether the feature would be arriving in other countries besides the United States in the future. Both Uber Eats and Amazon Echo devices are available in other countries such as the UK so we could hear more about expansion in the future.