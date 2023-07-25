New Starfield animated short videos offer some backstory for the upcoming sci-fi RPG

We are only a few weeks away from the official release of Starfield. That likely means we will be seeing more and more marketing and promotional events for the long-awaited sci-fi RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios and the Microsoft-owned publisher Bethesda Softworks.

Today, Bethesda dropped three new animated short subjects on its YouTube channel that offer some backstory on the game's future setting. The videos are collectively titled The Settled Systems: A Starfield Animated Anthology.

Here are the animated shorts, along with some brief summaries:

The Hand That Feeds - Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime eking out a living stealing from the wealthy partygoers that come to the “pleasure city” to let loose. When Ada is forced into a moral dilemma, she quickly catches the attention of the all-seeing Ryujin Industries, bringing her an exciting new opportunity. But at what cost?

Where Hope Is Built - Vanna—an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars—desperately wants to explore the stars and only one thing stands in her way: a broken ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream.

Supra Et Ultra - In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, Kent, a courier pilot, aspires to live in the most desirable part of the settled systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital’s elite, Kent quickly realizes the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for.

It's possible we could get more of these animated shorts before the game launches. Starfield is due for release on September 6 for the PC and Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles. You can pre-order the game now on Amazon.

