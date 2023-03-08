Bethesda's Starfield launches this September, deep dive showcase set for June

The launch date of Bethesda's ambitious sci-fi RPG Starfield has been up in the air since May of last year following a sudden delay. But now, new launch plans have been attached to the project, with the company today revealing September 6, 2023 as Starfield's official release date.

The new trailer announcing the date also had some interesting gameplay in it, which seems to be from a mission involving an alien anomaly, catch it below.

Game Director Todd Howard also made an appearance in the video, promising the "deepest dive yet" into the RPG in a Starfield dedicated Direct showcase that's kicking off on June 11. The date puts it right next to E3 week, so it may be a part of the standard mid-year Xbox announcement schedule.

"We have poured ourselves into this game and even I’m surprised how much we can pour, it is large," adds Todd Howard. "The game has many of the hallmarks that you’d expect from us but it’s also a very unique experience."

Starfield is coming out on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6. Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers are also gaining it day one for no extra cost. For those who missed it, the game's first gameplay trailer dropped last June revealing that it has over 1000 planets to explore.