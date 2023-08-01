Starfield is confirmed to be an Xbox Play Anywhere game

If you decided to purchase Bethesda Game Studios's long-awaited sci-fi RPG Starfield for Microsoft's Xbox Series X or S consoles, you will be able to get the PC version of the same game at no additional cost from the Xbox or Microsoft Store.

That's because the game has now been confirmed as one of Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere titles. The fan-run Starfield Beyond X (formerly Twitter) page added a screenshot of the new tag that comes from the online Xbox Store page.

In addition, Amazon's pre-order page for the game includes an Xbox and Windows 10 digital code purchase for the price of the Standard Edition at $69.99. It's also available for the $99.99 Premium Edition.

That also means saving games for the Xbox version should also be able to work with the Microsoft PC version, and vice-versa.

Microsoft once promoted Xbox Play Anywhere as a major feature for Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers. It allowed those players to get the same game for both platforms for the price of one game. However, with the rise of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, it's become less of a priority for the company to promote Xbox Play Anywhere.

We should mention that this feature does not extend to purchasing Starfield on Valve's Steam service. If you do that, you are stuck with that game on that platform and you won't be able to get a code to download the Xbox version. You either have to get the Xbox edition, or pre-order the PC version either directly from Microsoft or, as indicated previously, from Amazon's pre-order page.

Starfield is currently set for release on September 6 for Standard game purchases, and on September 1 for Premium version gamers.

