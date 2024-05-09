Microsoft's GroupMe just got a major overhaul with Copilot, a Windows 11 app and more

Microsoft is launching a major update to its GroupMe group chatting app with lots of new features and even a new platform for the app. GroupMe was acquired by Skype in 2011, and then later Microsoft got control of it when it bought Skype just a few months later in October 2011.

Today's announcement on the GroupMe blog reveals that Microsoft has just launched a Windows 11 version of the app in the Microsoft Store. This new version will join with the iOS and Android apps, along with the web-based version of GroupMe.

Yet another new feature for GroupMe users is the addition of Microsoft's Coplit generative AI assistant. The blog post says:

Microsoft Copilot is your AI assistant, here to help you and your crew achieve anything you can imagine. Studying for finals? Ask Copilot to create a study guide for any subject. Planning your spring break trip to Cabo? Ask Copilot to make it epic. Hosting your annual 90s party? Ask Copilot to create a totally awesome Instagram flyer from right inside GroupMe.

The blog post says that the GroupMe app now support adding in emoji reactions to chats by just long pressing on a message. The app also now supports content previews for links that are shared in the app from sources like X, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, and more.

GroupMe has also added support for video calls. The blog states:

Connect live with your group chat anytime, ring a friend directly with the tap of a button, or schedule a call with your group by toggling on "Video call" when you create an event - all powered by Microsoft Teams.

The app will also automatically pin any polls in your chat on top with this update. Events can also be pinned as well, and the blog states that all group members can see who will be attending the events,

Microsoft says the new GroupMe features are just now rolling out and will be available to all users over the next few weeks.