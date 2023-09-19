New Tekken 8 trailer reveals October closed beta dates and Feng's return

Fighting game fans have a lot to look forward to these days. Mortal Kombat 1 was released on September 14, while Street Fighter 6 is already out and getting great reviews. Today, the Tekken 8 closed beta test was announced for October with 19 playable characters.

Bandai Namco shared its plans to hold a closed beta test for Tekken 8 with 19 playable characters. The network test will take place from October 20 through the 23 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The test will include cross-play support across all platforms. Players can go head-to-head against others online regardless of their system of choice. 19 characters will be playable in the beta, including 16 in the previous network test, plus new additions Raven, Feng, and Azucena.

In case you missed it, in July, the first Tekken 8 closed network test was held for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles with 16 playable characters.

In addition to the closed beta, Feng Wei returns to the roster after appearing in every main Tekken game since Tekken 5. A new trailer was revealed spotlighting Feng's rivalry with Tekken 7's Leroy Smith. Alongside online battles, the beta will feature tutorials, ranked matches, quick matches, and access to the Tekken Fight Lounge social hub space.

Fan favorites like Jin, Kazuya, Paul Phoenix, King, Xiaoyu, and Bryan Fury will be in the beta, along with other roster regulars. New stages like Ortiz Farm will also be playable during the test period.

The test will include 19 characters from the full version of Tekken 8:

Jin

Kazuya

Jun

Paul

Law

King

Lars

Jack-8

Xiaoyu

Nina

Leroy

Lili

Asuka

Hwoarang

Bryan

Claudio

Azucena

Raven

Feng

Those who participated in July's network test will automatically qualify for the October beta, while others can sign up online at the Tekken 8 website. The final game is scheduled to launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on January 26, 2024.