Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is coming June 21; check out the new trailer

Publisher Bandai Namco teased us on Tuesday that the first trailer for its long-awaited Elden Ring DLC would drop very soon. Today, that did indeed happen as we got the first glimpse of the upcoming release of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The trailer itself, posted on YouTube, showed about three minutes of gameplay from Shadow of the Erdtree, which will once again be developed by FromSoftware. The trailer footage shows a ton of new locations that players will see in the expansion pack. Of course, it also shows some new enemies and boss monsters, including what looks like a gigantic wicker creature that is literally on fire, and a massive hippo-looking enemy that suddenly generates long and sharp spikes from its body.

There's not much info yet on the storyline for Shadow of the Erdtree, but the trailer description on YouTube includes this poem:

The Land of Shadow. A place obscured by the Erdtree. Where the goddess Marika first set foot. A land purged in an unsung battle. Set ablaze by Messmer’s flame. It was to this land that Miquella departed. Divesting himself of his flesh, his strength, his lineage. Of all things Golden.

In addition, the DLC's official website seems to confirm that the big boss character in the trailer is named Messmer the Impaler.

Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21 for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles. The expansion pack will cost $39.99. If you preorder the DLC's PC version via Steam, you can get access to a "Bonus Gesture", if that interests you.

With the original Elden Ring game winning all of the major game awards for 2022, this expansion pack will likely get a lot more attention than normal DLC releases.