Non-Twitter Blue subscribers have one month left to use SMS as 2FA on Twitter

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an additional layer of security, apart from username and password, that is used to ensure the protection of online accounts from malicious actors. On Twitter, this feature can be employed through three different methods including text messages, authentication apps, and security keys.

However, now Twitter has announced that it will no longer offer everyone the text message/SMS method of two-factor authentication. It will now only be available to those who have a Twitter Blue subscription. The social media giant said that this move was made keeping in view its inappropriate use by bad actors. The company said that the availability of text message two-factor authentication for Twitter Blue might also vary by country and carrier. Twitter's own data shows that 74.4% out of the 2.6% of 2FA users have it﻿ via SMS.

If you are a non-Twitter Blue subscriber, you will have 30 days to disable this method and subscribe to another. After the 20th of March, 2023, you will not have the option to use this method for two-factor authentication as it will be disabled. However, it will not disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account.

Recently, Twitter also announced an exclusive feature for the Blue subscribers that allows them to use characters up to 4,000 in one tweet. However, this exclusive feature is only limited to those who live in the US.