Nvidia 551.32 WHQL is out with RTX 3050 6GB support

Shortly after releasing a driver for the RTX 4080 SUPER, Nvidia pushed out another one. Version 551.32 WHQL is now ready for download, bringing users the initial support for the RTX 3050 6GB, a new entry-level graphics card from Nvidia.

Nvidia positions the RTX 3050 6GB as a step-up for those owning the old GTX 1650 and 1050 graphics cards. The company promises up to four times more performance with DLSS at the same power across popular games. The new card has a TGP of just 70W, which means most variants will not require additional power.

What is new in Nvidia 551.32 WHQL driver?

Game Ready for GeForce RTX 3050 6GB This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Enshrouded, TEKKEN 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League which support DLSS Super Resolution. Adds support for the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GPU.

Driver 551.32 is identical to the previous release, other than support for the RTX 3050 6GB. That means it contains the same fixes for display flicker on systems with the RTX 4060 Ti, Forza Horizon 4 freezes and crashes, and horizontal banding when cloning a G-SYNC display to an HDMI monitor. If you do not plan to buy the RTX 3050 6GB, you can skip this driver altogether.

The driver also contains the same open issues as the previous one:

[Netflix] Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using Windows Netflix application as workaround.

GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows HardwareAccelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled

Potential stutter may be observed when scrolling in web browsers on certain system configurations.

Nvidia 553.32 WHQL supports 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 systems with the following GPU generations:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).