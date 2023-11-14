Persona 5 Tactica, Rollerdrome, and Dune: Spice Wars hit Game Pass in next couple of weeks

Another wave of games is coming towards the hugely popular Xbox Game Pass subscription services of Microsoft. Unlike the packed first wave from earlier in October, the latest injection isn't touting a very large number of games. However, the additions are well known experiences, including a new Persona title and several hit indies.

Here are the games hitting the Xbox, PC, and Cloud (via Ultimate) variants of Game Pass in the coming days:

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available today

Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Dune: Spice Wars (Cloud and Console) – November 28

Rollerdrome (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 28

Keep in mind that Dune: Spice Wars is already a part of PC Game Pass, with it being added back in November of 2022.

Meanwhile, Persona 5 Tactica, a strategy entry from franchise Atlus that brings back the Phantom Thieves gang from Persona 5, is coming to the subscription programs on day one. Following it, Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the beloved JRPG classic, is also coming to Game Pass some time in 2024 at launch.

The leaving games list this time has three classic Battlefield entries included in it, which are a part of the EA Play service that comes bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The titles are leaving just a few weeks before EA is slated to shut down their servers. Here's the full list of games leaving on November 30.

Anvil (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Battlefield 1943 (Console) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company (Console) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC) EA Play

Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Grid (Console) EA Play

Expect the next Xbox Game Pass wave announcement to land in about two weeks, which should reveal what's incoming to subscribers in the first half of December. Microsoft may also hold back some announcements to reveal them at The Game Awards if previous years' showcases are anything to go by. The ceremony is slated to kick off on December 7, and the nominations have already been revealed too.