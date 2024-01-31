Microsoft, Samsung, and Cisco team up to offer a 105-inch 5K screen with Teams support

Microsoft not only updates its Teams online conferencing software frequently, it also supports a number of third-party device makers that create cameras, speakers, displays, and others that use Teams, with more being added every week,

This week, both Cisco and Samsung announced they were teaming with Microsoft to offer a new Teams experience with Cisco cameras and speaker systems combined with a huge screen from Samsung.

In Cisco's press release, it stated that its Cisco Room Kit EQ and Room Kit EQX products, which offer businesses access to multiple 80 MP cameras (three for the EQ model and four for the EQX), can be connected to Samsung's newly announced 105-inch Smart Signage 5K display, as well as Samsung's previously available 4K Smart Signage screens.

Cisco stated that these products can be used with Microsoft Teams Rooms software in general, and in particular, its Front Row layout to offer medium and large businesses better video conferencing features.

Samsung's press release has more info on the new 5K 105-inch display:

When connecting video conferencing devices certified for Microsoft Teams, such as Cisco’s RoomOS-powered systems the QPD-5K model’s 21:9 aspect ratio optimizes Front Row experience, an inclusive meeting layout for Microsoft Teams Rooms. It ensures that all participants, whether joining remotely or in person, feel equally present and engaged in the discussion.

The new display also supports multiple windows so businesses, educators, and organizations can display even more information in a meeting.

Pricing for the new Samsung 105-inch QPD-5K display has not been announced. Cisco says its Cisco Room Kit EQ and Room Kit EQX systems, integrated with Samsung's current 4K smart screens, are available now for businesses. Support for the new Samsung 5K 105-inch display will be added to Cisco Room Kit EQ and Room Kit EQX webcams and systems sometime in March.