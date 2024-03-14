Nvidia DLSS 3.5 support is being added to more games; GeForce NOW adds 8 titles

Ahead of the start of the 2024 Game Developers Conference next week, Nvidia has made some announcements of current and future PC games that will add support for its DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5 graphics technology.

In a blog post, Nvidia has revealed that the upcoming Unreal Engine 5-based action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong, from developer Game Science, will support DLSS 3.5 and full ray tracing when it launches in August.

As a reminder, Nvidia DLSS 3.5, which was first announced in August 2023, includes a feature called Ray Reconstruction, which uses AI-based methods for improving ray-traced graphics in PC games. In the case of Black Myth: Wukong, DLSS 3.5 will offer big improvements in the game's lighting and water effects.

Nvidia also says DLSS 3.5 support is coming as a free future update to the popular free-to-play game Naraka: Bladepoint. Also, Nvidia's free version of Valve's first-person puzzle game, Portal with RTX, has added DLSS 3.5 support and is available now.

Other upcoming and current games will be getting updates to Nvidia DLSS 3. They include Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, along with The First Berserker: Khazan. Also the DLSS 3 update is available now for another game, Sengoku Dynasty. Finally, Blizzard's action RPG Diablo IV will get its previously announced Ray Tracing update on March 26. Specifically, the game will add ray-traced reflection effects on armor, water, windows, and other objects, along with ray-traced shadow effects.

In a separate blog post, Nvidia announced that eight games, plus a game demo, have been added to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

Hellbreach: Vegas (New release on Steam, March 11)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (New release on Epic Games Store, Free March 14)

Outcast – A New Beginning (New release on Steam, March 15)

Balatro (Steam)

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Steam)

Space Engineers (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R (Steam)

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – DEMO (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The company recently added GeForce NOW game passes for its paid plans, letting users play on the service for 24 hours.