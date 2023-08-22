As AMD struggles to put out FSR 3, Nvidia already has DLSS 3.5 (ray reconstruction) ready

Earlier in the year in March, AMD shared for the first time, more details about its upcoming FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3 image upscaler, an alternative to Nvidia's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) 3.0. While Nvidia calls its tech, frame generation, AMD referred to it as "Frame Interpolation", which technically speaking, is a more accurate terminology based on how the technology works.

However, it has been nearly five months since then and AMD's Radeon division is yet to have the feature in any of its games. Even upcoming major AAA titles like Starfield will have FSR 2 (it may not include Intel's XeSS and Nvidia's DLSS options).

Nvidia, though, is not waiting around for AMD's next move. The company is apparently already preparing to release the next version of DLSS with DLSS 3.5. While DLSS 3.0 was, as mentioned above, meant to generate fake frames, so as to simulate a higher framerate output than a graphics card was actually delivering, DLSS 3.5 will be meant for ray tracing supplementation. The technology is apparently called "Ray Reconstruction" or RR in short.

Nvidia claims that DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction has been trained on five times more data than DLSS 3. This training data includes inputs from additional game and software engine data, recognizing various ray-traced effects, differentiating between good and bad temporal and spatial pixels, and preserving high-frequency data for upscaling.

Additionally, Nvidia has provided example images of DLSS 3.5 in action. With this new tech, Nvidia is aiming to reduce the impact that image denoisers have on upscaling. Essentially, when denoising, a somewhat significant amount of data is lost during the process. Nvidia says this can lead, especially to, a lot of loss in the amount of color data, among others.

The much-improved denoising seems clearly evident in the images above. While the one on the left is of D5 Render, a real-time ray tracing rendering tool for architects, the one on the right shows Cyberpunk 2077.

Of course, these are first-party images so we will have to wait for more third-party evaluation once it is released in the fall, featuring in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Portal with RTX, and Alan Wake 2, as well as in productivity applications like the NVIDIA Omniverse Platform, Chaos Vantage, and D5 Renderer.

