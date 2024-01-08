Diablo IV will finally get support for ray tracing effects for the PC version in March

Along with its new "Super" GeForce Series 40 GPUs, NVIDIA announced as part of CES 2024 that a number of current and upcoming PC games will begin to support better visuals, some with day-one launch support for NVIDIA DLSS.

Players of Blizzard's hit action-RPG game Diablo IV will finally be able to add ray tracing effects to its visuals very soon. NVIDIA's press release states that the game, which already supports DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex, will get the ray tracing update in March. NVIDIA stated:

Armor, water, windows, and other suitably reflective surfaces will now feature accurate, realistic ray-traced reflections and ray-traced transparent reflections, making battles in Sanctuary even more spectacular. Additionally, the many shadows of Diablo IV will be enhanced with ray tracing, adding extra detail, depth and fidelity to all scenes.

DLSS 3 adds Frame Generation that allows games with that support to help increase their performance by as much as four times. The list of current and upcoming games that will add support for NVIDIA's DLSS 3 technology, or will include DLSS 3 support when they launch, in 2024 includes:

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Gray Zone Warfare

Half-Life 2 RTX

Horizon Forbidden West

Layers of Fear

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

NAKWON: LAST PARADISE

Pax Dei

Starminer

THRONE AND LIBERTY

Also, two more games, Enshrouded and Bandai Namco's long-awaited fighting game sequel Tekken 8 will launch with support for NVIDIA's DLSS 2 technology for their PC versions. Finally, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Gray Zone Warfare, Half-Life 2 RTX, and Starminer will all launch later this year with ray-tracing effects.

NVIDIA says that over 530 games and creative apps currently support its DLSS technology. That will likely keep increasing in the next year as more PC games adopt the technology.