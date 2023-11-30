Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, III and Warzone added to NVIDIA GeForce Now

As promised months ago by Microsoft and NVIDIA, Activision games are now finally being added to the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The first titles, to no one's surprise, are the most recent games in the Call of Duty shooter series: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Warzone. All three games can be accessed via the Call of Duty HQ central location in the service. More games in the Call of Duty series will be added in the future.

The CoD titles join with 12 more games that are being added to NVIDIA GeForce Now this week:

Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)

Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)

SteamWorld Build (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 1)

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (Steam)

Call of Duty HQ, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations IV (Steam)

Halls of Torment (Steam)

Kona II: Brume (Steam)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (Epic Games Store)

Pillars of Eternity (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

RESEARCH and DESTROY (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Roboquest (Epic Games Store)

StrangerZ (Steam)

There's also a long list of games that are scheduled to be added during December:

Stargate: Timekeepers (New release on Steam, Dec. 12)

Pioneers of Pagonia (New release on Steam, Dec. 13)

House Flipper 2 (New release on Steam, Dec. 14)

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death (New release on Steam, Dec. 14)

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (Steam)

Age of Wonders 4 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Anacrusis (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

BEAST (Steam)

Before We Leave (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Bloons TD Battles (Steam)

Control (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Dark Envoy (Steam)

Darksiders III (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Day Before (Steam)

Destroy All Humans! (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Disgaea 4 Complete+ (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Escape the Backrooms (Steam)

Europa Universalis IV (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Fae Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Epic Games Store)

The Forgotten City (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Human Fall Flat (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (Steam)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Lethal League Blaze (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Loddlenaut (Steam)

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Maneater (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Medium (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Metro Exodus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Mortal Shell (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

MotoGP 20 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Moving Out (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

MUSYNX (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Nova-Life: Amboise (Steam)

Observer System Redux (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Pathologic 2 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Pedestrian (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Primal Carnage Extinction (Steam)

Recompile (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

RESEARCH and DESTROY (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

RIDE 5 (Epic Games Store)

Sable (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone (Steam)

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (Steam)

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh (Steam)

Universe Sandbox (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Steam)

World War Z: Aftermath (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Worms Rumble (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Worms W.M.D (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

A total of 77 games were added to NVIDIA GeForce Now during November. However, one game, Veiled Experts, won't be coming to the service because its servers have been shuttered. Another game that was scheduled to be added, Spirttea, has been delayed due to technical issues.