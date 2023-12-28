Over 1,800 games are now available on the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud streaming service

With 2023 coming to an end in just a few days, NVIDIA is taking a look back at the past year of its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service. In a blog post today, the company announced that there are now over 1,800 games that can be streamed on GeForce NOW and that gamers have streamed over 250 million hours on the service in 2023.

For the first time in the cloud, members could stream up to 240 frames per second, or 4K 120 fps on the native PC and Mac apps, and experience support for ultrawide resolutions for the smoothest and most immersive gameplay — all thanks to the powerful NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture.

The blog post also noted that GeForce NOW started adding games published by Microsoft, thanks to an agreement between that company and NVIDIA that was announced in February. After Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard was completed in October, GeForce NOW added its first Activision games to the service, beginning with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, III, and Warzone.

In August, GeForce NOW received Microsoft's PC Game Pass service support, allowing subscribers to play over 100 titles from the catalog.

Besides recapping 2023, NVIDIA announced that 46 new Xbox and PC Game Pass titles are being added this week to GeForce NOW:

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Anacrusis (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Age of Wonders 4 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Before We Leave (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Century: Age of Ashes (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Chorus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Control (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Darksiders III (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Destroy All Humans! (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Disgaea 4 Complete+ (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Edge of Eternity (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Europa Universalis IV (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Fae Tactics (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Farming Simulator 17 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Forgotten City (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Human Fall Flat (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Lethal League Blaze (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Martha is Dead (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Maneater (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Medium (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Metro Exodus (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Mortal Shell (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

MotoGP 20 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Moving Out (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

MUSYNX (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Neon Abyss (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Observer: System Redux (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Pathologic 2 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Pedestrian (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Recompile (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Remnant II (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Richman 10 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Sable (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Sword and Fairy 7 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Tinykin (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Worms W.M.D (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Worms Rumble (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Hopefully, 2024 will continue the trend of adding new Microsoft and Activision Blizzard games to GeForce NOW. We are still waiting for the promised addition of Halo Infinite to the service.