Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Battle.net games this week and previews March 2024 titles

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is using Leap Day 2024 to add some more games to its lineup of titles before the end of February arrives. In its blog post, the company announced that people who own four games via Battle.net can now play them on GeForce NOW.

Those games are Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty HQ, and Hearthstone. The first three games were previously available for GeForce NOW users if they owned them on Steam. However, the Warcraft-based card collectible game Hearthstone is making its GeForce NOW debut this week for Battle.net game owners. By adding some Battle.net titles, the service now includes games via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft's Xbox PC Game Pass, Ubisoft Connect, and GOG.com.

The other new games that are being added to GeForce NOW this week are:

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster (New release on Steam, Feb. 28)

Space Engineers (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Feb. 29)

Welcome to ParadiZe (New release on Steam, Feb. 29)

For the month of March 2024, the service plans to add the following games:

The Thaumaturge (New release on Steam, Mar. 4)

Classified: France ’44 (New release on Steam, Mar. 5)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (New release on Steam, Mar. 5)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Mar. 5)

Winter Survival (New release on Steam, Mar. 6)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (New release on Steam, Mar. 7)

Hellbreach: Vegas (New release on Steam, Mar. 11)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (New release on Steam, Mar. 14)

Outcast – A New Beginning (New release on Steam, Mar. 15)

Alone in the Dark (New release on Steam, Mar. 20)

Breachway (New release on Steam, Mar. 22)

Palia (New release on Steam, Mar. 25)

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (New release on Steam, Mar. 26)

Millennia (New release on Steam, Mar. 26)

Outpost: Infinity Siege (New release on Steam, Mar. 26)

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! (New release on Steam, Mar. 26)

Balatro (Steam)

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Steam)

Portal: Revolution (Steam)

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R (Steam)

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – DEMO (Steam)

Undisputed (Steam)

GeForce NOW will likely add more games to that list during the next month as well.