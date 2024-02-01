Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, and Rage 1 and 2 this week

It's a new month, and that means the Nvidia Geforce NOW cloud-based game streaming service will have a bunch of new games added to its library in February 2024. This week, five games are added to the service, including two big titles from Blizzard Entertainment.

Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 are now accessible from GeForce Now, according to its official blog. GeForce NOW Ultimate members will be able to play those games with GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs in the cloud, and Diablo IV will support 4K resolutions, 120 fps, and support for Nvidia DLSS technology.

In addition, the two games in id Software's Rage series of first-person shooters are being added to GeForce NOW this week, along with Bang-On Balls: Chronicles.

During the month of February, Nvidia GeForce NOW is scheduled to add the following games and demos, including Ubisoft's Skull and Bones and the remaster of Star Wars: Dark Forces. Here's the full list, and keep in mind more games could be added to the list this month as well.

Stormgate (Demo on Steam, available Feb. 5-12 during Steam Next Fest)

The Inquisitor (New release on Steam, Feb. 8)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (New release on Steam, Feb. 13)

Solium Infernum (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)

Skull and Bones (New release on Ubisoft, Feb. 16)

The Thaumaturge (New release on Steam, Feb. 20)

Myth of Empires (New re-release on Steam, Feb. 21)

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (New release on Steam, Feb. 21)

Nightingale (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

Pacific Drive (New release on Steam, Feb. 22)

STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster (New release on Steam, Feb. 28)

Welcome to ParadiZe (New release on Steam, Feb. 29)

Aragami 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

dotAGE (Steam)

Fort Solis (Steam)

Katamari Damacy REROLL (Steam)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (Steam)

PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ (Steam)

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (Steam)

Tales of Arise (Steam)

Tram Simulator Urban Transit (Steam)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (Steam)

During the month of January 2024, GeForce NOW added the following games that were not previously announced by Nvidia:

Those Who Remain (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Jan. 16)

New Cycle (New release on Steam, Jan. 18)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Beacon Pines (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Exoprimal (Steam)

FAR: Changing Tides (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Going Under (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Road 96: Mile 0 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

The Talos Principle 2 (Epic Games Store)

TUNIC (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Finally, Nvidia says the games from publisher Spike Chunsoft that were supposed to be removed from GeForce NOW on Friday will remain on the streaming service after all.