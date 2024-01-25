Nvidia GeForce NOW adds 10 more games and boosts cloud streaming resolution for Android

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is adding 10 new games to its roster, but it will also be saying goodbye to a number of other titles as well.

In a blog post, NVIDIA stated the new games include Enshrouded, the fantasy-themed RPG-survival game from developer Keen Games, and Stargate: Timekeepers, the tactical strategy game from Slitherine that's based on the popular sci-fi movie and TV show franchise.

The new game list includes:

Stargate: Timekeepers (New release on Steam, Jan. 23)

Enshrouded (New release on Steam, Jan. 24)

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (Steam)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Road 96: Mile 0 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Steam)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice (Steam)

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Steam)

Tails Noir (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

Wobbly Life (Steam)

On Friday, February 2, 14 games will be leaving the service. All of them come from publisher Spike Chunsoft who requested their removal for unnamed reasons. The games departing in 8 days are:

428 Shibuya Scramble

AI: The Somnium Files

Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – The Prophecy of the Throne

RESEARCH and DESTROY

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate

STEINS;GATE

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Finally, people who access GeForce NOW on Android devices can get a nice graphical boost. People who are signed up for the Ultimate plan will be able to stream games on the Android app at up to 1440p resolution (3,840 x 1,080) with a max frame rate of 120 frames per second.