NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming service adds Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and 26 more games

The NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming streaming service is adding a ton of new games to its library. It's also adding the new DLC expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty that launched earlier this week.

NVIDIA added support for CD Projekt Red's expansion to its sci-fi RPG to its GeForce GPUs a few days ago with its latest driver update. GeForce Now subscribers can now stream the game and check out the graphical upgrades that come from the new drivers. NVIDIA stated:

Ultimate members can return to the neon lights of Night City and experience the benefits of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 and its new Ray Reconstruction technology. These updates enhance the quality of full ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, as part of the game’s 2.0 update available for the base game for free and included with the Phantom Liberty expansion. Upgrade to a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership today to see Night City at its best.

In addition to the Phantom Libery expansion, GeForce Now subscribers can access 26 more games this week. That list includes 10 more games that subscribers to Microsoft's PC Game Pass can play. That includes two more id Software titles: Doom Eternal and the recently launched revamp of Quake II.

Here's the new list of NVIDIA GeForce Now titles:

These Doomed Isles (New release on Steam, Sept. 25)

Paleo Pines (New release on Steam, Sept. 26)

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (New release on Steam, Sept. 28)

Pizza Possum (New release on Steam, Sept. 28)

Wildmender (New release on Steam, Sept. 28)

Overpass 2 (New release on Steam, Sept. 28)

Soulstice (New release on Epic Games Store, Free on Sept. 28)

Amnesia: Rebirth (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Bramble: The Mountain King (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Broforce (Steam)

Don Duality (Steam)

Doom Eternal (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Dordogne (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Dust Fleet (Steam)

Eastern Exorcist (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

I Am Fish (Xbox)

Necesse (Steam)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Xbox)

Quake II (Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Road 96 (Xbox)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Xbox)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Xbox)

The NVIDIA GeForce Now Ultimate subscription costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 for six months and offers streaming access to play games on GeForce RTX 4080 gaming PCs for up to eight hours at a time.