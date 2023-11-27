OnePlus 12 to debut in China on 5th December with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

Today, OnePlus have announced that it will be launching the upcoming OnePlus 12 in China on 5th December 2023. The new device renders shown in the announcement image look very similar to the existing OnePlus 11 that it replaces, even with its distinctive circular 4-camera module, which it continues to partner with Hasselblad on. The colour options appear to be white, black, and a marble textured green colour.

OnePlus have also been sharing some of the specs of the device on Weibo, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a new Sony sensor for the 50-megapixel main camera, and also including a 64-megapixel 3X periscopic telephoto camera. The display will be supplied by BOE going up to 2K resolution, and the phone will also inlcude the usual alert slider, wireless charging, infrared remote and touch optimisation under rainfall which is a feature that has been carried over from the Ace 2 Pro.

Other than what OnePlus has shared on Weibo, no further details have been revealed or leaked so far for the device. OnePlus has confirmed that the global launch date for the upcoming OnePlus 12 will be announced on 15th December. The OnePlus 11 shipped with Android 13 and started from $699 back when it launched in February, but there has been no indication so far as to what the price of the OnePlus 12 will be, however expect it to launch with Android 14 pre-installed.

The launch of the OnePlus 12 comes in the same month as the anniversary of the company, and the global launch announcement on 15th December comes the day before its 10th Anniversary as OnePlus was originally founded on 16th December 2013. The company then went on to launch its first smartphone, the OnePlus One, on 23rd April 2014, originally running CyanogenMod 11S with a 1080p 5.5 inch screen and 13-megapixel rear camera.