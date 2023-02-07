OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Pad officially revealed; OnePlus 11 Concept to be shown at MWC 2023

As expected, OnePlus announced its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11, today at a livestream event from India. The phone will have 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The three rear cameras on the OnePlus 11 include a main 50MP sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP portrait camera. It will also have a 16MP front facing camera The 5,000mAh battery can be charged up with OnePlus's 100W charger, which can charge the phone up to 100 percent in just 25 minutes. The OnePlus 11 will have dual speakers with Dolby Atoms support. The dual

OnePlus 11 will ship with Android 13 out of the box and the phone will include four Android operating system updates, along wit up to five years of security updates. The phone will come in two colors, Titan Black and Eternal Green. In the US, prices will begin at $699 for the 8GB RAM-128GB storage version, and $799 for the 16GB RAM-256GB storage model. Pre-orders begin today, and the phone will officially launch on Feb. 14.

OnePlus also announced the company's first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad. It will have a 11.51-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. Inside, it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, 12GB of RAM and and four speakers. It also has a 13MP rear camera with a very large lens, along with an 8MP front facing camera. The 9,510 battery will support the company's 67W fast charger. The device will also come with its own magnetic keyboard and its own stylus. Pre-orders for the tablet begin in April, but OnePlus did not reveal a price tag yet for the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus also announced plans to show off an experimental phone, the OnePlus 11 Concept, later this month at the 2023 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain. Details about the phone concept have yet to be revealed.