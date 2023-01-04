OnePlus 11 launches in China a month ahead of its global release

OnePlus's latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 is still a month away from its global release. However, the company, a subsidiary of Oppo and headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, has already launched the new device in China, and it is not a "Pro."

The upcoming OnePlus Pro model is called OnePlus 11. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) October 17, 2022

The latest device features a circular camera bump on the back with "Hasselblad" branding, and comes in two colors; green and black. It brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12/16GB of RAM, 256/512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging. It will run Oppo's ColorOS 13, based on Android 13.

Furthermore, it features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel punch-hole front camera. The OnePlus 11, being a premium phone, might also be the first among the "select" handsets getting support for the four major OS updates the company announced it is committed to releasing, starting this year.

Find out what awaits on #Cloud11.#TheShapeofPower arrives on February 7. — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 19, 2022

The OnePlus 11 comes with a price tag of 3999 yuan, which is around $580, for those in China, and will be available for purchase on Jan. 7. The global release is set to be on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event.

Source: Mashable