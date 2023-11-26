Cyber Monday: Snap up the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for an all time low price at Amazon

If you have been wanting to check out one of Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets, but have been a bit scared to do so because of their fairly high prices, the good news is that you can buy the Surface Pro 8 for a new all-time low price now at Amazon during Cyber Monday 2023.

You can get the Surface Pro 8 with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $1,291.88 at Amazon. That's not only a new low price for the tablet, but it's a discount of $1,308.11 off its normal $2,599.99 MSRP.

The Windows 11-based Surface Pro 8 weighs 1.96 pounds. It has a 13-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also uses what Microsoft calls Adaptive Color Technology which changes the color temperature based on ambient light.

Some of the other features include using Intel 11-Gen Core processors with Intel Evo certification. The battery life with this tablet is supposed to last up to 16 hours on a single charge. It also has two Thunderbolt ports along with the propriety Surface Connect port.

You will likely want to get the Surface Pro 8 with a Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and a Slim Pen 2. You can get that at Amazon as well for $190.99, which is $89 off its normal $279.99 MSRP.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.