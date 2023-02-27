OnePlus will release a stand alone liquid cooler that will work with any phone

OnePlus used Mobile World Congress 2023 to show off the OnePlus 11 Concept, a version of the OnePlus 11 smartphone with an active liquid cooling system. That phone won't go on sale, but the company is going to sell something similar; a stand alone liquid phone cooler that also debuted today at MWC 2023.

Stuff reports that this device is called the OnePlus 45W Liquid Cooler. It's made up of a thermoelectric cooling box that's connected to a clip via a cable. You connect the spring-loaded clip to the back of almost any phone, and the cooler box will then automatically turn on. The end result is that, depending on your settings, the temperature on the phone with the connected clip could go down by as much as 20 degrees.

That should allow users who play higher-end mobile games to get more frame rates and a more stable gameplay experience overall. The report says the phone with the cooling clip does indeed gets very cold to the touch, so it seems that this will work nicely. One big caveat is that the phone cannot be charged up at the same time it's being cooled down.

OnePlus says this stand-alone liquid phone cooler will launch sometime in 2023, but there's no word on availability or a price tag yet, We would imagine it's not going to be cheap.